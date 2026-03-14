Latest Brandon McManus Update Seems to Confirm Packers Fans' Worst Fears

Brandon McManus' future in Titletown has been a hot topic for Green Bay Packers fans this offseason. The veteran kicker didn't come close to meeting expectations last season, and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's exit — and Cam Achord's hiring — seemingly opened the door for the Packers to turn the page on McManus.

Friday was an important date for Packers fans regarding McManus' future. That's when the 34-year-old special teamer was due his $1 million roster bonus, leaving it up in the air to see if Green Bay would turn the page on him before paying it.

Unfortunately, that didn't end up being the case. Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline came and went, and the Packers didn't have an issue paying McManus his bonus. Although that doesn't necessarily close the door on a potential split, it does heighten the possibility that one of Green Bay's biggest headaches isn't going anywhere.

Packers Are Likely Stuck with Brandon McManus

The fact that the Packers were willing to pay McManus's bonus says a lot. They likely wouldn't have done so if they were planning to cut ties with him, meaning all signs are pointing to his being Green Bay's kickoff man again come Week 1.



Packers fans only need to look at Nate Hobbs' release to support this fact. The struggling cornerback was due a $6.5 million bonus on Friday, so Green Bay opted to turn the page by releasing him on Tuesday. Yes, he was due more money than McManus, but if the team wanted to keep him around, it would've found a way.

McManus has been with the Packers since the middle of the 2024 season, even signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract last offseason. It seemed like a terrific idea after the former Super Bowl Champion finished his first year in Green Bay with a career-high 95.2% field-goal rate (20-of-21) in 11 games.



Much to everyone's dismay, lightning didn't strike twice. Year 2 saw McManus' success drop to a forgettable 80.0 FG%, which included going a pedestrian 6-of-12 (50.0%) on attempts from 40 yards or further. That's far from the performance any hopeful championship contender wants to see.

On top of his field goal-related inconsistencies, McManus also left much to be desired in the kickoff department. Bisaccia called him out in December for creating too many touchbacks, adding another layer to why fans around Green Bay were more than open to an offseason divorce.

If the Packers want to move on now, they can designate McManus for a June 1 release that would create $2.6 million in savings, per Spotrac. A trade after that date would save the same amount; however, it's hard to imagine another team giving up draft capital to help alleviate Green Bay of its self-inflicted conundrum.

Replacing McManus Wouldn't Be Easy

Now, the possibility of a split seems unlikely.



Veteran kickers like Zane Gonzalez, Jason Sanders, and Nick Folk have all found new homes in free agency, leaving the Packers with fewer replacement options. Joey Slye, Daniel Carlson, and Matt Prater are among the remaining options, per Spotrac, and none exactly jump off the page.

The 2026 NFL draft is seemingly devoid of any high-end kicker prospects, too. That means Lukas Havrisik, who was re-signed to a futures deal in January, is likely the Packers' only real option to replace McManus (unless another name is released). The ex-Arizona kicker made all four of his field-goal tries in three games with Green Bay last season; however, his two missed extra-point attempts might raise some concerns.

At the end of the day, the Packers made their bed by committing to McManus, and now they must lie in it. His first season in Green Bay showed that he can be much better than he was in 2025, and it'll be up to him to prove that he can be that player again.

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