Nate Hobbs Has Chance to Right Packers' Wrongs After Signing with NFC Rival

After agreeing to sign with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, Nate Hobbs could be in a position to thrive in his new NFL home that was never available to him during the year he spent with the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, "The 49ers are expected to sign former Raiders and Packers CB Nate Hobbs to a 1-year deal. The 26-year old was recently released by Green Bay and is now joining the Raheem Morris defense in San Francisco."

While injuries were the main problem with Hobbs' Packers tenure, Jeff Hafley's misuse of him on the outside exposed the 26-year-old to being burned by wideouts. With the Niners, Hobbs could finally play on the inside, defending the slot. No longer would he be asked to be a square peg filling a circular hole. Hobbs gave up a 125.3 passer rating when targeted and surrendered 14.1 yards per completion this past season. That was never sustainable for Hobbs or Green Bay.

Hobbs's meniscus tear at the beginning of the season was not ideal, but he might not have been pulled from his starting job by November had he not been overextended in a role he wasn't suited for.

Mistakes were made in America's Dairyland with the 2021 fifth-round selection. The correction already seems clear in the Bay Area, though.

Nate Hobbs Can Compete For Niners' Starting Nickel Job

Hobbs could be in line to start at nickel in San Francisco. While the Niners' starting cornerback jobs will likely be taken by Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir, Hobbs could have a good chance to start in the slot.

The man he has to overcome on the depth chart, Upton Stout, is a 2025 third-rounder who started four games in San Francisco during his rookie season. Stout had Pro Football Focus's No. 109 coverage grade out of 110 eligible corners. Stout also gave up a 72.7 percent catch rate and 532 yards in coverage. In total, opposing offenses got off 12 explosive plays on the former Western Kentucky Hilltopper.

Raheem Morris will focus on developing Stout, who's clearly part of the team's plans. If that development takes any more time, and San Francisco is losing plays because of holes in the secondary, Hobbs figures to be in a prime position to step in and see significant snaps during an unexpected contract year.

That's not a bad pivot from an unexpected release from Green Bay this past week.

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