Brandon McManus Even Less Safe with Packers After Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers have seen a lot of movement on the coaching staff this offseason, including when former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia stepped away from the team last month.

Cam Achord is now the special teams coordinator, and everyone will have to prove themselves to him, including, and most importantly, kicker Brandon McManus. McManus ended the year on such a sour note, which is why the latest kicker news should have the attention of the Packers.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Washington Commanders are not going to tender kicker Jake Moody as a restricted free agent, allowing him to hit the open market. Meanwhile, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that kicker Nick Folk "plans to return for his 19th season" in 2026.

And Green Bay should take a look at them, as their kicking situation is still a question mark for this organization.

Packers Should Keep Tabs on Jake Moody, Nick Folk in Free Agency

Although Folk is 41 years old, he's been nearly automatic over the past three years.



Between 2023 and 2025, Folk was 78-of-81 (96.2%) on field goal attempts, leading the NFL in field goal percentage in each season. Meanwhile, he was 75-of-77 (97.4%) on extra point attempts. He's been a model of consistency, which the Packers are seeking.

During the 2025 season, Moody spent time with the Commanders and the Chicago Bears. He was 18-of-20 on field goal attempts, which featured 2-of-2 from 50+ yards away and a long of 56 yards.

This was an improvement from his time with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was 46-of-62 (74.2%) on field goal kicks between 2023 and 2025. While consistency has been a problem for him throughout his career thus far, Moody is still someone the Packers should consider.

McManus was up and down for the Packers last season, going 24-of-30 (80%) on field goal attempts. In the biggest game of the season against the Bears in the Wild Card Round, McManus dropped the ball. He missed- 44 and 55-yard field goals, in addition to an extra point. He left seven points off the board in a game the Packers lost by four.

This was the second straight postseason in which McManus missed a field goal. During the 2024 season, the Packers were yet again on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, and he missed a 38-yarder.

Despite being a 12-year vet, McManus struggled when it mattered the most. The confidence in his ability to perform certainly had to take a hit. And with Bisaccia no longer in charge of the special teams unit, the Packers may look to restart at kicker.

Moody is 26 years old and still has room for growth. It looked like the change of scenery in 2025 helped him out and could be a sign of what's to come. There's always risk with kickers, but Moody is someone the Packers could build with. As for Folk, he would likely be a one-year rental, but they would have faith in him for the 2026 season.

McManus did sign a three-year, $15.3 million extension in 2025, but if the Packers wanted to move on, they would save $1.9 million in 2026 and $4.6 million in 2027. There's a pathway to make a change at kicker, making Moody and Folk interesting options for this group.

