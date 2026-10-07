Here's why Laken Tomlinson is reason for hope after Packers debut

The Green Bay Packers fielded a borderline amateur offensive line for the first three weeks of the season. Jordan Love was under duress in every dropback, and the running game couldn't find any lanes.

With injuries and subpar play, they had no choice but to dig deep into the market for some veteran help. Laken Tomlinson was the first of three new faces to make his debut for Matt LaFleur's team, and while the bar was comically low, he still made a big impact right out of the gate.

The veteran lineman slid right at left guard, and even though he hadn't been there for long, his play was good enough to anchor the interior and give the team a reason for hope. Things should only improve once Kevin Zeitler takes the field as well.

The Packers' new veterans might be enough to fix their broken offensive line

Tomlinson played 60 snaps in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving up just one pressure (one hurry). He was called for two penalties, which is understandable, given that he still needs to find rhythm and develop chemistry with his teammates.

Pro Football Focus (subscription required) gave him a 69.1 run-blocking grade, which is pretty much elite by 2026 Packers standards, and it helped Kaleb Johnson and Chris Broks average 5.3 and 7.5 yards per carry, respectively.

As a unit, the Packers' offensive line didn't give up a single sack, and they only allowed six pressures and one quarterback hit. Even with Rueben Bain Jr. on the sidelines, it was still a vast improvement for a unit that looked like a ticking time bomb that could've gotten Jordan Love seriously hurt at any point.

The Packers will also have Mekhi Becton soon, potentially as a backup swing tackle and guard, with the aforementioned Zeitler taking over at right guard. Aaron Banks is still out with an injury, but it's hard to believe he'll make much of an impact when he's healthy.

These young Packers linemen were pretty much begging to be coached up and for some veteran help. Tomlinson might not be a Hall of Famer, but he's a well-seasoned veteran who has been in multiple systems and organizations, and the type of plug-and-play reinforcement that could stop the bleeding.

This team is still far from perfect, and there's plenty to clean up. But for the first time in a month, there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully, this will be the catalyst they needed to get the offense rolling and the quarterback out of harm's way.