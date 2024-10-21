Key Bucks Veteran Already Ruled Out for Season Opener
The wait is finally over. The NBA is back and 30 teams are set to compete for a championship. Last season was a disappointment for the Milwaukee Bucks as they were sent home in the first round by the Indiana Pacers.
They are looking to have a bounce-back campaign in 2024-25, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Bucks open up the season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday but will be without forward Khris Middleton in that contest.
Bucks News: Khris Middleton Will Be out on Wednesday
According to ESPN Shams Charania, Middleton is expected to miss the opener as he rehabs from his offseason surgeries. He underwent two arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles. Middleton sprained his left ankle on Feb. 6 against the Phoenix Suns, which forced him to miss 16 games. He said that was the worst ankle sprain of his career, and it lingered throughout the whole season. Middleton then hurt his right ankle in the playoffs against Indiana.
Middleton didn't play in any preseason games and hasn't been cleared to participate in the team's 5-on-5 scrimmages in practice. He just suited up in 3-on-3 scrimmages for most of the preseason.
Taurean Prince has been filling in for Middleton but the Bucks are going to miss the 33-year-old's offensive punch. The Texas A&M product is able to score from all three levels on the floor and doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective. In his career with the Bucks, he's averaging 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and shoots 38% from beyond the arc.
In the first-round loss to the Pacers, Middleton averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game as he played through the pain.
Milwaukee has decided to be cautious with Middleton to begin the year.
