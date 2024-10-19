Bucks Reportedly Considering Desperate Move to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Happy
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a make-or-break season. After trading for Damian Lillard and disappointing in a big way last season, the Bucks are in championship-or-bust mode under head coach Doc Rivers. Another early playoff exit likely signals the end of the Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee.
The front office is obviously aware of this. Therefore, they are doing everything they can to make sure the vibes in the locker room are right and their superstar is happy. Their latest plan to do so, however, is a desperate one.
According to NBA salary cap expert Keith Smith, the Bucks are trying to open a roster spot by trading MarJon Beauchamp so that they can sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The shocking part is that Thanasis is expected to miss the season with an Achilles tear.
Bucks Rumors: Milwaukee Expected to Sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo
The 32-year-old forward spent the last two seasons with the Bucks, winning a championship in 2021. However, his role has exclusively been as a locker room presence in the last couple of years, rarely seeing the floor outside of garbage time.
While it is valuable to have veterans who know the organization and are well-liked in the locker room, wasting a roster spot on a player you know is going to be unavailable all season is difficult to comprehend. It was hard to justify Thanasis being on the roster even when he was healthy. Having a guaranteed contract while he has a torn Achilles is just ridiculous.
If this increases the chances of Giannis staying in Milwaukee even if the team fails to win the title, then the Bucks should obviously make this move. Willingly wasting a salary slot and a roster spot, however, is a frustrating sacrifice the team has to make.