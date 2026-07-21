Kel'el Ware's workout with Hakeem Olajuwon is a Bucks fan's dream come true

It's become somewhat of a rite of passage for the most exciting NBA centers to, at some point, get into the gym with Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. But normally, that comes after a player has already proven themselves as worthy of his wisdom. That's what makes the fact that newly acquired Milwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware is in the lab with 'The Dream' maddeningly exciting.

Ware, 22, isn't super far along in his NBA journey and has yet to contend for any major accolades outside of the All-Rookie Second Team in 2025. He's a captivating player for his mold as a dominant physical force near the rim on defense and a toolsy, inside-out type of scorer on the other side of the court. But the uncertain nature of his role and relationship with coach Erik Spoelstra in Miami left some wondering whether Ware has the intangibles to fulfil his potential.

So when Ware posted an Instagram story of himself working with one of the inarguable greatest defenders in NBA history, it effectively tossed a molotov cocktail into the fire powering the Milwaukee Bucks hype train. Not only is he downloading some of the defensive knowledge that put Hakeem's name on the Defensive Player of the Year trophy, but also the legendary offensive footwork that made him one of the most complete players in basketball history.

What do we hope Kel'el Ware will bring to the Bucks from his lesson with Hakeem Olajuwon?

There have been plenty of talented big men over the years, but few who put up numbers in the same realm as Hakeem himself. That's what Ware accomplished during a two-game stretch in March when he posted a combined 24 rebounds, 10 steals and seven blocks — something that hadn't been accomplished since 'The Dream' himself, according to Michael Saenz at All You Can Heat.

So the goal here is to see Ware apply what he learned and establish himself as a more serious player, shedding the misconceptions put on him by his turbulent run in Miami. That means asserting himself in the paint without fouling, using his footwork to manipulate defenders or position himself where the team needs him, and the type of shot selection that Hakeem himself would be proud of.

This also tells us something about his coachability. Ware most likely sought out the tutelage of one of the all-time greats, which speaks to a reverence for the history of the game and the mental side of basketball that goes underappreciated at times by young, hot-shot players. That type of humility and self-awareness will almost certainly be attractive to the Bucks' new head coach, Taylor Jenkins.

Kel'el Ware doesn't need to become a facsimile of Hakeem Olajuwon to prove that this experience was worthwhile. That progress will come in the minutiae of the game, which was where Hakeem differentiated himself from the crowd. And how Ware can take his game and credibility to the next level.