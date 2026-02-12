Josh Jobe Likely Now in Packers' Dreams at Night as Free Agency Nears

The Green Bay Packers' defense might take a big hit now that ex-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is no longer in town. That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst must ensure that new DC Jonathan Gannon has all the resources he needs to succeed, which means adding reinforcements when free agency begins next month.

The Packers' secondary was a major liability for most of last season, and that's not going to change with the current roster. Cornerback Keisean Nixon struggled in coverage and faces an uncertain future, while fellow CB Nate Hobbs proved to be a massive signing bust.

That's why someone like Seattle Seahawks CB Josh Jobe would be a dream target for Gutekunst and the Packers when the market opens in March.

Josh Jobe Would Be Packers' Dream Free Agency Target

While everyone gushed about Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori — and rightly so — Jobe was getting to work as the Seahawks' unsung hero. He went from being an afterthought and a rotational piece as a practice squad player to playing a pivotal role in a Super Bowl-winning team.

Jobe made big play after big play in the win over the New England Patriots, holding Stefon Diggs to just three catches on as many targets for 37 yards. While he wasn't much of a ballhawk and only logged one interception in the regular season, he was elite in coverage.

Jobe may not be the most exciting name in free agency, but his numbers are absolutely stunning, especially when compared to his 2024 stats, courtesy of Pro Football Focus:

Statistic 2025 2024 Targets 96 45 Receptions Allowed 49 27 Completion Percentage 51.0% 60.0% Yards Allowed 540 352 Yards Per Reception 11.0 13.0 Touchdowns Allowed 3 1 Pass Break-Ups 10 5 Interceptions 1 1 Passer Rating Allowed 74.1 82.8

Luring Jobe away from the Rainy City might be a bit of a long shot, given that the Seahawks have $72.2 million in available cap space, according to OverTheCap. Then again, they might be tempted to go after superstars and big-name players with that type of money, especially as the defending champions, so the Packers might be able to poach him and get him to Lambeau Field.

Spotrac projects Jobe's market value at just $9.7 million a year. So, even though the Packers are $1.3 million over the salary cap, he's the type of pickup they could afford to make at a reasonable price after clearing some space. That's without mentioning how Green Bay can create more cap space by moving on from certain bloated deals.

The Packers have the potential to be one of the best defensive teams in the league, and adding Jobe to the mix would put the unit over the top. It will require some serious financial tinkering; however, the effort is worth it if it means injecting Green Bay's secondary with some much-needed CB help.

