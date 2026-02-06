Packers Suddenly Have Perfect Backup Plan if Gannon Fails as DC

New defensive coordinatorJonathan Gannon has yet to coach a game for the Green Bay Packers, but the fan base doesn't seem too excited about his arrival. Granted, he had an elite pass-rushing defense with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was exposed in the Super Bowl before a failed stint as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach.

Former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley may have left the bar too high, and Gannon doesn't have the benefit of the doubt right now. That's why, now that NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the latest news about Cleveland Browns DC Jim Schwartz, it looks like the Packers may already have a replacement.

"Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is walking away, per The Insiders. The team tried to bring him back in the fold, but it wasn’t to be. One of the top coordinators is now out, as Cleveland will need to fill that important role for Todd Monken’s staff," Rapoport reported on Friday afternoon.

Although all signs point to Schwartz sitting at home for the 2026 season, he could be on the Packers' radar in 2027 if Gannon proves he can't fill Hafley's shoes.

Packers Could Replace Jonathan Gannon with Jim Schwartz in 2027

Schwartz still had two years left in his contract with the Cleveland Browns. He refused to coach under Todd Monken, as he was reportedly angry about being bypassed for the head-coaching position. Now, he's expected to take a year off.

That doesn't mean the Packers shouldn't get him on the phone. They could lure him to Lambeau Field to serve as a senior advisor, just like they did when the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh a couple of years ago.

Under Schwartz, the Browns had one of the most dominant defenses in the game, especially at home. He helped star pass rusher Myles Garrett achieve his best level, and the prospect of having him work his magic with Micah Parsons should be mouth-watering for head coach Matt LaFleur.

Of course, it's not like they can back down from their current agreement with Gannon. And, to be fair, they probably could've done a whole lot worse than to hire a former head coach with Super Bowl experience as their defensive coordinator.

That said, they can't afford this to be a long-term marriage if things don't work out. Winning teams take risks and don't hesitate to fix what needs to be fixed at the slightest sign that something isn't working out. If Gannon quickly proves to be an issue, the Packers can't ignore it — especially if a replacement like Schwartz is waiting in the wings.

The team and the fans have no choice but to root for Gannon and hope that he succeeds. But if he doesn't, the Packers know who their first call following a fire must be to.

