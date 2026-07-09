Josh Jacobs' NFL Top 100 ranking proves the NFL forgot who the Packers star is

If a player moves down 41 spots in the NFL Top 100 ranking, you'd have to suspect their stats or production were drastically worse from season to season. But in the case of Packers star running back Josh Jacobs, his year-over-year production in Green Bay dipped only slightly compared to how far he plummeted in the rankings.

Jacobs was ranked as the 71st-best player in football and the first Packers player on the NFL Top 100 for 2026. In a vacuum, that's a great honor for a player who has proven his worth at the highest level of his craft. But when you consider he was the 33rd best player in the entire league for 2025, it tells a bit of a different story.

With that said, off-field concerns have been the story of the offseason for Jacobs, which absolutely played a factor in this ranking. Some wondered if he'd even be on the field for Green Bay in the coming season, or in the NFL at all. But given how things have played out from a legal perspective and the approach from the team to his controversy, all signs point toward Jacobs being healthy and available for the 2026 season.

So when push comes to shove, it's hard to deny that Jacobs is being underrated and overlooked by the masses entering the 2026 NFL season... and that could be the edge he needs to go over the top.

Josh Jacobs' production for the Green Bay Packers should far outperform his NFL Top 100 ranking.

While Jacobs didn't put his best season on the board in 2025, we're underrating his overall impact on the Packers' success last year. He finished with 1,211 scrimmage yards in 15 games, or roughly 80 scrimmage yards per game, en route to 14 touchdowns, which was tied for the fifth-most in the NFL.

Jacobs has set the bar so high for himself that people think a season with those kinds of numbers isn't up to the standard. Granted, Jacobs had a few tough games along the way, making it understandable that some fear he might not have the same game-breaking explosiveness that he used to. But that undersells the fact that Green Bay had one of the toughest schedules in football while dealing with injuries to key positions across the lineup.

Where they messed up was giving Jacobs fuel to add to the fire of an underdog mentality for 2026. It's been a long time since Jacobs has been underrated, and in the grand scheme of things, his ranking in the NFL Top 100 is still reflective of a deep respect level for his talent.

Regardless, Jacobs falling that far in the rankings is enough to put a chip on his shoulder, which is great news for Green Bay Packers fans.