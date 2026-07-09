Disrespected playmaker could be Packers answer to Josh Jacobs concerns

The Green Bay Packers appear content to ride out an alarming legal situation around running back Josh Jacobs. Minicamp saw Jacobs practicing and being a part of the roster despite a situation that could take the playmaker off the field due to the legal ramifications as well as a possible suspension from the league. With this in mind, it makes sense for Green Bay to look around at the market and consider what pieces the team might target if Jacobs is taken off the field at some point in the 2026 season.

Leading us to look at the Arizona Cardinals and free agent signing Tyler Allgeier as a potential answer. While Allgeier was just signed in the 2026 offseason, the veteran has already been disrespected, opening the door to a potential trade. Allgeier's rookie season, the back had 1,035 rushing yards on nearly five yards per tote. Still, the Atlanta Falcons opted to draft Bijan Robinson and shift the playmaker into a backup role.

After three seasons of being in this position, the door was finally open for Allgeier to win a starting job, and that appeared to be the case with the Cardinals' signing. However, this was very short-lived, with Jeremiyah Love getting drafted with Arizona's first-round pick and leaving little question that a trade of Allgeier is very much on the table.

Packers Must Consider Targeting Tyler Allgeier as Potential Answer to Josh Jacobs Concerns

For the Packers, it is a situation to begin keeping an eye on ahead of training camp, understanding that a trade is in their best interest. Even if Jacobs is on the field, there is a strong likelihood that a suspension is coming at some point in the next two seasons. Allgeier offers you a way out of a contract that can already be cut from your payroll without any blowback.

Green Bay is holding onto Jacobs based simply on a lack of answers and a clear need for a primary rusher after the loss of key receivers in the 2026 offseason. For Jacobs, it still appears to be living on borrowed time, as the Packers cutting the back due to declining performance was at least a viable conversation prior to the legal situation that has emerged.

Allgeier wipes away all of these concerns and hands Green Bay a back who hasn't had many carries at this level as of yet. Arizona has every reason to consider a trade either ahead of the 2026 season or at some point in the year. It simply makes far too much sense not to explore, as the Packers clearly need a bit more stability from the position.