Packers still have looming Josh Jacobs concerns that must be answered

The Green Bay Packers have offered very little insight when it comes to Josh Jacobs and what the situation will be around the veteran rusher moving forward. Jacobs was at Green Bay's minicamp this past week and appears focused on the season ahead despite an alarming legal situation. Green Bay appears content to wait things out and see what develops as the system continues, and Jacobs is yet to have a clear answer as to his future.

With this in mind, the running back position remains incredibly difficult to predict based on the fact that the Packers have zero idea what the future holds. Jacobs doesn't have a contract that prevents the Packers from releasing the playmaker if they deem this the correct move based on their internal investigation or the league's findings if there is an upcoming suspension.

Historically, the league waits for the legal system to play out before opting to make a decision of their own. This means that even if Jacobs does play this season for Green Bay, the questions could still be looming as to how long he stays on the field or if there is a suspension upcoming in the 2027 season.

There are simply far more questions than answers for a player putting Green Bay in a difficult position as they debate their future. Cutting Jacobs undeniably leaves the Packers in a tough spot without one proven rusher rostered, one that would give the franchise confidence of having a balanced attack moving forward.

Packers Continue to Wait as Questions Around the Future of Josh Jacobs Mount

Jacobs has unquestionably been the biggest headline of the team's offseason after a quiet free agency and draft period. It will be interesting to watch how the Packers choose to navigate this as they head into a short summer break before returning for training camp at the end of July. Fans can only hope that the situation has a bit more clarity at this point, allowing Green Bay to either turn the page or embrace the return of Jacobs.

Watching how Green Bay navigates the situation internally will be telling of how Jacobs is viewed and whether or not his value is placed over the obvious legal concerns. For now, it seems the franchise appears content waiting out the system and a league that will unquestionably be forced to speak on this matter at some point.

With this in mind, the Packers should remain active in free agency and in trade talks, looking for a potential solution, understanding that it is completely possible Jacobs is either cut or suspended at some point in the next two seasons.