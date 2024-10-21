4 Big Takeaways From Packers Sloppy Week 7 Win vs Texans
An ugly win beats a pretty loss every time, and the Green Bay Packers certainly embraced that philosophy in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
In a game full of missed opportunities and miscues, the Packers did just enough to escape with a 24-22 win. It came down to the wire, with newly signed kicker Brandon McManus nailing a 45-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory.
The Packers, in what feels like their 23rd kicker change in two seasons, moved on from rookie Brayden Narveson earlier in the week. McManus, the veteran with playoff experience, paid immediate dividends—at least for now. Whether he’s the long-term solution to Green Bay’s kicking carousel is still up for debate, but for Week 7, he was exactly what they needed.
Let’s dive into four takeaways from the Packers' chaotic, hard-fought win over the Texans.
1. The Defense Looks Legit
Jeff Hafley’s defense might just be for real.
Time and time again, the Packers’ defense was thrown into difficult situations, starting with their backs against the wall. Houston began several drives with prime field position—twice at Green Bay’s 11-yard line, and twice near midfield at the Houston 43 and 45. Yet, the defense held firm, limiting the Texans to just 22 total points.
The most impressive feat was shutting down MVP candidate CJ Stroud. Stroud entered the game red-hot, but the Packers made him look mortal, holding him to just 10 completions on 21 attempts for 86 yards, zero touchdowns, and four sacks. It’s the kind of performance that wins playoff games—disrupting rhythm, forcing mistakes, and making quarterbacks uncomfortable from the jump.
If the Packers' defense can continue performing like this, they might finally have the kind of balanced roster that can carry them deep into January.