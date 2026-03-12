Jordan Morgan's Packers Offseason May Have Already Taken a Turn

To say that Jordan Morgan's career has gotten off to a disappointing start would be a massive understatement. The former No. 25 pick was an absolute stud of a pass-blocker in college, yet he hasn't been able to find his footing in the pros, leaving his future in Titletown up in the air.

However, it hasn't all been on Morgan. The Packers have struggled to find him a place to call home on the offensive line, as he's played every position but center since the start of the 2024 season. The Packers' reluctance to just let him play at left tackle, his natural spot, hasn't gone unnoticed.

With that in mind, things may finally start to get better for him in 2026. Rasheed Walker is more than likely to walk in free agency, leaving the door wide open for Morgan to claim the starting left tackle spot and earn a very lucrative second contract.

Jordan Morgan Is Staring at a Big Packers Opportunity

Morgan played a total of 748 offensive snaps last season. Again, head coach Matt LaFleur used him to patch things up all across the offensive line, with 51 snaps at left tackle, 191 snaps at left guard, 358 snaps at right guard, and 148 snaps at right tackle.



The Packers faced multiple injuries in the offensive line, but this still didn't make any sense for a former first-round pick.

As such, it's not much of a surprise to see him struggle. His Pro Football Focus grade of 59.0 ranked 48th among 81 eligible guards, but he wasn't even a full-time guard, so it's easy to judge what he might be able to do in a different position.

Morgan's tape and numbers from college are mesmerizing and suggest that he'd be much better suited to do what he was always asked to do in Arizona: Blindside protection. He has the physical tools to do so, and he gave up only two sacks and allowed 13 pressures in his final season in college; that's got to be worth something.

As things stand now, the Packers have $29 million in available cap space, according to OverTheCap, so they should be able to afford almost any free agent they please. Then again, Walker is the most prominent LT hitting the market right now, so why overspend on a downgrade?

The Packers won't have a first-round pick because of the Micah Parsons trade, upping the likelihood that Morgan will be in the LT1 mix when training camp opens. It's now or never for the former first-rounder, leaving time to tell if he can capitalize on a situation that's finally trending up.

