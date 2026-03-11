Packers Free Agent Might Follow Elgton Jenkins to Browns in Coming Days

As expected, the Green Bay Packers parted ways with veteran IOL Elgton Jenkins this week. They designated him as a failed physical, but it may have just been an excuse to part ways with him and shed $19 million in salary cap space.

Jenkins has since joined his brother Teven with the Cleveland Browns. However, he may not be the only Packers lineman to take his talents to Northeast Ohio, as they might also be interested in LT Rasheed Walker.

Rasheed Walker Could be on the Cleveland Browns' Radar

Spotrac projects Rasheed Walker's next contract to be for four years and $81.1 million, an annual average value of $20.3 million. The Packers have a potential replacement in Jordan Morgan, who, despite not living up to the hype thus far, is a cost-controlled option who might finally get a chance to play the position he was born to play.

That leaves Walker as a pricey free agent with somehow limited market options. Browns GM Andrew Berry has shown that he's more than okay with overpaying for offensive line help, having already done so with a lofty contract extension for veteran RT Tytus Howard (three years, $63 million) and the deals with LG Zion Johnson (three years, $49.5) and Jenkins (two years, $24 million).

The Browns are going to great lengths to rebuild an aging and underperforming offensive line that will see all starters test free agency this season. Walker is their best veteran option at left tackle, and his chemistry and experience with Jenkins make this a no-brainer move in Berea. Also, with Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa likely gone when they're on the clock at No. 6, Cleveland may not be able to afford not making a run at Walker.

Walker played 986 snaps last season. Pro Football Focus gave him a 64.5 grade, which ranked 52nd among 89 eligible tackles. He was dreadful as a run-blocker (55.4, 71st), and his pass-blocking grade (70.0, 41st) was right around the middle of the pack. He gave up five sacks, 34 total pressures, one QB hit, and was called for nine penalties.

Letting Walker leave as a free agent obviously comes with some risks, especially given that Jordan Morgan has left plenty to be desired so far. That said, he's about to make way too much money, and the production has rarely matched the apparent price tag. The Browns can afford him and won't have many -- if any -- options, so he should be their problem now.

