Jordan Love Already Sounds Like New WR's Biggest Fan in Packers Camp

The Green Bay Packers are off and running in training camp, and quarterback Jordan Love is already developing chemistry with one of his newest weapons.

While some lesser heralded players in camp have made waves with their play thus far, it is the connection between Love and one of Green Bay's selections from the 2025 NFL draft that really has fans excited as we approach the end of July.

Following Tuesday's practice session at camp, Love met with the media and singled out the rookie wide receiver by praising his ability to stretch the field and make plays that weren't as available to the offense before adding him to the fold.

Jordan Love Sounds WR Matthew Golden's Biggest Fan in Packers Camp

The Packers broke a longstanding trend when they selected Matthew Golden with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. While it is still early, it is already looking like that was a great decision as the former University of Texas standout has built some real chemistry with Love at training camp.

This was apparent during Tuesday's practice session as Love connected with Golden on a deep ball down the sidelines that the rookie went up and snatched away from the defender before crossing the goal line.

Jordan Love on Matthew Golden:



"The playmaking ability is there. You see that. When the ball is in the air, he's going to go get it and make that play."



Golden's playmaking on Tuesday, via @PCK3RS:pic.twitter.com/SfTnh45hh3 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 29, 2025

"The playmaking ability is there," Love said about Golden following practice. "You see that. When the ball is in the air, he's going to go get it and make that play."

Given the elite speed that Golden has been blessed with — the wideout ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — seeing Love link up with him on deep balls throughout the season could be a regular occurrence.

Golden seems more than willing to take on the duties as Green Bay's deep threat, as he made it clear following Tuesday's practice session that he prides himself on coming down with any pass that is thrown in his direction.

"If the ball is anywhere close to me, my mindset is to go get it no matter where the DB is," Golden stated, via Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Even though I'm not the biggest on the field but I got the mindset to go get the ball. For me, that's a big part of my game. I can make contested catches. I can adjust to the ball well. That's a big part of my game.

With this approach to the game from Golden, coupled with his elite speed and a QB in Love delivering him the ball, the sky could be the limit for the rookie in Green Bay.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: