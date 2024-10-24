Jordan Love Makes First Statement About Robert Saleh's Role With the Packers
The Green Bay Packers go on the road to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 8. They have won three games in a row and look to keep that momentum going.
The Jaguars are 2-5 but have won two of the last three games. The Packers don't want to fall victim to a trap game and decided to bring Robert Saleh to Wednesday's practice. That move caught a lot of people by surprise.
Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Saleh came in to give the offense a defensive perspective ahead of Week 8. After practice, quarterback Jordan Love spoke about Saleh's presence on the field.
Packers News: Jordan Love Talks About Robert Saleh Following Practice
Love met with team reporters on Wednesday afternoon and discussed how Saleh is helping the team this week.
"Having a defensive mind talking offense and helping us with things he might be able to see, some of our scheme stuff, things the defense defense might be looking for, it helps."- Jordan Love
Saleh was fired by the New York Jets on Oct. 8 following a 2-3 start to the season. His relationship with Matt LaFleur is no secret. LaFleur decided it would be a good idea to have Saleh's defensive mind around his group.
Saleh was able to transform the Jets defense during his time there. In 2023, New York was third in the league in total defense (292.3). Meanwhile, in 2022, the Jets were fourth in the NFL with 311.1 yards allowed and 18.6 points given up per game.
LaFleur and Saleh are best friends, so bringing him in wasn't a shocker. His outlook on the game will give the Packers a different perspective and could help them on Sunday.
LaFleur's press conference comments made it seem like Saleh will be joining the team in a part-time role, and this was the first appearance of that.
More Packers news and rumors: