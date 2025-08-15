Jordan Love Makes 1st Remarks Since HIs Surprise Preseason Surgery

The Green Bay Packers would like to climb the hierarchy in the NFC North this season. But as training camp wraps up, all Matt LaFleur wants is his players to stay out of the trainer’s room.

The Packers have had a hard time staying on the field during training camp and things got ugly after last week’s preseason opener against the New York Jets. While Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed are some of the players that have been bitten by the injury bug, the biggest blow was when Jordan Love underwent surgery for a torn ligament in his left (non-throwing) thumb last week.

The injury was a mystery as Love showed up to practice with a wrap on his thumb and was having surgery the next. But the Packers QB broke his silence to explain why he went under the knife.

Jordan Love says he probably wouldn’t have gotten surgery if this was the regular season. Chose to now because he has time to recover and be “fully ready for Week 1.” pic.twitter.com/FQGwSG01nf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 14, 2025

Jordan Love Says He Wants to be “Fully Ready” for Week 1

Love spoke to reporters after Thursday’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts and explained why he decided to have surgery. While he admitted that he probably wouldn’t have had the surgery if the injury occurred in the middle of the season, it was Love’s mission to be “fully ready” for Week 1, even if he went under the knife.

“With it still being early and I’m having time to recover and be fully ready for Week 1, the recommendation was to get the surgery,” Love said via The Athletic’s Matthew Schneidman “Dealing with injuries last year, I wanted to go into this thing feeling good.”

A healthy Love would do wonders for the Packers this season. Green Bay won 11 games and made their fifth playoff appearance in the past six seasons, but they were bounced in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Love’s health was also an ongoing storyline after suffering a sprained MCL in the season opener, a groin injury in Week 8 and an ulnar nerve injury in the regular season finale.

“I think you look at this year, me battling through injury. So, having that adversity that I’m trying to fight through,” Love said in February via Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse. “Several injuries. So it was a lot of that. A lot of fighting through, trying to get my mind right for the game, and trying to fight through some pain, things like that. It was an inconsistent year.”

Love also admitted that the injuries took time out of his preparation, which is why he took a step back statistically from his first season as a starter.

“That whole thing just put a damper on things,” Love said. “It’s something that you’re every week, every day in the facility you’re doing the rehab trying to fight through and just get ready for the game. A lot of your mindset goes into trying to get your body right for it. It’s tough. You’re not 100%. But we know that no one is ever 100% in the NFL.”

While Love is already banged up, getting the surgery out of the way seems like a good decision instead of having to compensate for it over the next six months. If Love can go into the season healthy and avoid major ailments, the Packers’ chances for success could go up and perhaps turn them into a darkhorse contender in the NFC.

