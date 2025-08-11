Jordan Love Pops Up with Injury Concern After Packers' Game vs. Jets

When it comes to their hopes this season, the Green Bay Packers are tied to the health of Jordan Love. The Packers did well to navigate a few injuries to their franchise signal caller en route to winning 11 games, but Green Bay would like to avoid those same injuries and take a step forward in a loaded NFC North Division.

While Love has looked strong during training camp, it appears those plans have already gone awry. Returning from Saturday’s preseason opener against the New York Jets, Love came down with an injury that may have some fans concerned as they prepare for the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Jordan Love having a lengthy post-practice chat with Matt LaFleur and trainers Bryan Engel and Nate Weir. Seems to have his left thumb wrapped and was flexing it for them. Love wasn’t limited in practice today, for what it’s worth. He did hand off one ball that I saw with his… pic.twitter.com/ECtPOEpPVX — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 11, 2025

Jordan Love Nursing Thumb Injury During Training Camp

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Love was nursing a thumb injury as the Packers returned to practice on Monday. The 26-year-old was seen chatting with Matt LaFleur and trainers Bryan Engel and Nate Weir and had his left thumb wrapped while flexing it for examination.

Before Packers fans panic, Love wasn’t limited in Monday’s practice and he is a right-handed thrower. But any type of injury is going to make the folks in Green Bay sweat after what happened a year ago.

Love’s season got off to a rocky start when he injured his knee in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. After missing two games, Love couldn’t live up to the expectations he created from his first season as a starter, throwing for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes.

Some of Love’s struggles were based on his supporting cast as Dontayvion Wicks (18%) and Jayden Reed (14.5%) ranked in the top five in drop rates last season. But keeping Love healthy would be one way for the Packers to improve especially after a lackluster showing in a 30-10 loss to the Jets on Saturday night.

For what it's worth, Love didn't play well against the Jets, completing one of his five passes for seven yards.

The chances are good, Love should be fine by the time the season begins. But it’s something worth monitoring as the Packers prepare for the upcoming season.

