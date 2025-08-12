Packers Announce Surprise Jordan Love Surgery in Middle of Preseason

The Green Bay Packers are looking to take a step forward after winning 11 games last season and the biggest factor may be the performance of Jordan Love. After a strong first season as a starter, Love took a step back as he battled a knee injury suffered in last season’s opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a healthy Love, the Packers could find a way to climb the NFC North standings and challenge for a division title. But the hearts in Green Bay skipped a beat when Love showed up to Monday’s practice with a wrap on his left thumb. While the injury was unknown, some light was shed on Tuesday where it was revealed that Love will go under the knife in the coming days.

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says Jordan Love is having "a little procedure" on his left thumb that he injured in the game. He says it's a ligament issue. Banged it on a helmet during sack.



"We're hoping to have him back next week. He shouldn't miss any regular-season time." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 12, 2025

Packers QB Jordan Love to Have ‘A Little Procedure” on his Left Thumb

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed reporters and revealed that Love injured his left thumb after banging it against a helmet during the team’s preseason opener against the New York Jets on Saturday night. While Gutekunst also said Love will have “a little procedure” on his thumb in the coming days, he doesn’t believe it will affect his availability for the Sept. 7 opener against the Detroit Lions.

“We’re hoping to have him back next week,” Gutekunst said via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “He shouldn’t miss any regular-season time.”

Packer fans may roll their eyes at calling it “a little procedure” given that NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that he tore a ligament in his left thumb, but they may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Love was not limited in Monday's practice due to the injury and the only noticable change was a handoff where he used his right hand to make a hand off.

Still, any injury to Love is a big concern. While he only missed two games due to his knee injury last year, the 26-year-old’s performance dropped off where he threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His supporting cast didn’t do him any favors, but it’s clear that this team will go as far as Love takes them as he heads into his third season as the starter.

In a lot of ways, the Packers are probably breathing a sigh of relief. But they’ll need to hope that Love has a speedy recovery to enter the season at full strength.

