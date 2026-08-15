Jordan Love knows the Packers' Achilles heel and isn't afraid to call it out

Self-awareness is important in any realm of life, but when you live under a microscope like Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love does, it's even more important to keep you grounded. Love has shown himself to be a thoughtful individual since being drafted by the Packers in 2020, and continues to display that in his leadership style as the unquestioned leader in Green Bay.

That self-awareness was on full display in a recent interview with NFL journalist and commentator Kevin Clark, when he asked what the biggest difference is between this year's Packers offense and last year's:



"The biggest difference, I think, is our ability to finish," Love said. "That's kind of where we had a letdown last season, was being able to finish late in games, late in the season, all those things. So I think this year, that's the mindset, that's the goal for us, is to be able to go out there and finish, no matter what the situation is."

It's hard not to dwell on the past when such meaningful opportunities were squandered, with none more harmful than the Packers' NFC Wild Card game loss to the Chicago Bears after leading by 18 points at halftime. That game was likely on the Packers' minds all offseason, with Jordan Love now facing the challenge of a narrative that he can't maintain his composure late in games.

But having the awareness to understand what that narrative means, and why it's important to address it head-on, gives Green Bay hope that a massive turnaround is ahead.

If Jordan Love can keep his composure late in games, the Green Bay Packers' potential is limitless.

The Green Bay Packers showed flashes of excellence on both sides of the field last season. From the dominant frontline addition of Micah Parsons to Love's improved quickness and decision-making in the pocket, they made consistent steps in the right direction for what's become a young and ever-evolving football team.

If they're coming into this season with a chip on their shoulders from last year's letdown, it's going to pay dividends when they face off against division foes and teams that are higher-ranked than them. The mental side of the game will be sharper, as Love alluded to during his interview with Clark when he pinpointed 'focus' as the No. 1 thing the Packers need to keep mindful of on the field.

When they lose focus, they lose the lead. But when they stay focused on the task at hand and the minutiae of the game, the Packers tend to have success. It seems so simple, and at its core, it is. But that doesn't mean it's not difficult to maintain over the course of a full, high-intensity game when your body is on the line, and exhaustion begins to settle in.

As Jordan Love adopts a new mentality — one of not allowing himself or his team to lose focus — it'll seep into the fabric of the offense as a whole and put the Packers on the path to redemption after a disappointing end to the season prior.