Packers give clear hint on preseason plans for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have made their preseason plans clear ahead of this week's opener, with head coach Matt LaFleur letting it be known his starters would play. It is a decision that is going to catch heat in either direction, with anything going wrong in either direction catching blame. This points to the fact that every head coach is facing a difficult road when it comes to managing the preseason without any clear perfect decision.

For LaFleur, there is clearly value in his starters getting used to early contact and speeding up a bit from practice. While the preseason is undeniably bland, it does take a leap forward from practice, making it easy to argue that there is benefit to the reps. This appears to be LaFleur's opinion as well, with his comments coming via Zach Jacobson.

""We open up with a division opponent on the road; that's a tough task in itself. We've got to keep that in mind. Plus, there's a lot of data out there that will tell you if your guys get X amount of snaps in the preseason, they're three times less likely to get injured in the regular season."" Matt LaFleur

LaFleur is making it clear that he believes any injury risk is offset by the ability to prepare for the intensity of the regular season. This is great news for fans hoping to get a glimpse at Jordan Love, who has been undeniably impressive throughout training camp and continually offered Packer fans a reason to believe another leap forward is coming.

Green Bay should get a glimpse at the best version of Love based on the opposing defense. Whether starters are on the field or not, the matchups don't matter when the opposing coaching staff is going to be calling as vanilla of a defense as possible so as not to tip anything off ahead of the regular season.

Packers Poised to Offer Starters Consistent Preseason Snaps

Green Bay should allow Love to get a hot start in the preseason, building an even higher level of confidence and starting the ball rolling towards what should be an undeniably exciting season. One that the offense appears to be setting up to carry in the early going as new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon works to make needed adjustments with a young position group.

This makes it all the more clear why Love could benefit from preseason snaps, building up even a high level of chemistry with his starting lineup that has changed drastically from the end of the 2025 season.

With this in mind, it is clear that Love and the Green Bay offense cannot afford a slow start in the first weeks of the season. The offense is going to be looked to and expected to carry the unit, and getting preseason reps can only help this effort as the franchise gets ready to kick off a season that is unquestionably going to defy expectations.