Packers under pressure to prove Bears don't own them mentally

There is no questioning which division rival is the biggest threat to the Green Bay Packers heading into the summer. We are months removed from January's playoff defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears and the sting still hasn't worn away. Much of this is due to how the Packers lost, holding a 21-3 halftime lead that was botched by allowing 25 fourth-quarter points and missing three kicks, allowing the division rival to advance to the next round.

Green Bay went 1-2 against Chicago in the 2026 season, with the final loss being a concerning defeat. It was the type of game that had to leave a number of scars for the Packers. There will now be a feeling against the division rival that no lead is safe, leaving room to wonder if Green Bay is going to play tight or struggle with Ben Johnson's unit in the 2026 season.

There has been a lot made about the rivalry between Johnson and Matt LaFleur, putting an even bigger spotlight on what is already a storied divisional matchup. Now, the Packers must go into next season understanding that there is something to prove against the Bears.

Losing in the fashion they did leaves fans and pundits questioning the mental toughness of a team unable to hold onto a double-digit playoff lead. This is after losing the final regular season matchup with Chicago 22-16, falling short in overtime again, unable to come through in the clutch.

Packers Must Prove that Last Season's Struggles Against Chicago Are The Outlier

Green Bay grew spoiled to the domination of Aaron Rodgers, who went 24-5 against the Bears in his tenure. Jordan Love appeared to pick up this mantle, going 3-0 in his first three starts against the hated rival. This has gone a bit sideways since Caleb Williams has joined the rivalry with the Packers putting up a losing record last season and splitting the year before.

All of this adds up to Green Bay having every reason to prove that the team they have bullied for the better part of a decade hasn't surpassed them. Fans can only hope that an early-season matchup will be slated and give the Packers a chance to begin to wipe away the memory of last season's playoff collapse.

This is as important a game as Green Bay will play in the 2026 season and will go a long way in setting the tone for what the rivalry will be moving forward. Chicago got the better of the Packers in the 2025 season in horrible fashion. There is no getting around this, with the only hope being that the Packers are able to wipe this away and push the Bears back to their rightful place.

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