Jordan Love has a shot to demolish his 2026 NFL Top 100 ranking

One healthy season. That's what it will take for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love to prove he is who the entire state of Wisconsin thinks he is. One season uninterrupted by injuries to him and his most vital weapons would make Love one of the most obvious risers in the entirety of the NFL at just 27 years old.

Love was just announced as one of the players on the NFL Top 100 list for 2026, which marks the second year in a row he has made the cut. However, Love's ranking took a slight dip from 68th last year to 72nd in 2026 — a similar result to that of his star running back, Josh Jacobs, who plummeted from the 30s into the late-70s.

There is a lot that Jordan Love has yet to prove. His team hasn't been able to put it together in the Playoffs just yet, and while his numbers are undeniably serviceable and efficient, there's clearly another gear he can get to — whether that be cracking 4,000 passing yards, as he did in 2023, or getting back to that 30+ passing touchdown threshold.

While there is a strong argument to be made that Jordan Love is slightly underrated by these rankings, there's an even better case that 2026 is the year he breaks through the noise and finally shows who he really is by breaking into the MVP conversation with his play.

Jordan Love could vault himself into the Top 25 of the NFL Top 100 with one great season for the Green Bay Packers.

Entering his sixth NFL season and fourth as the starter, Love has shown consistent improvements in his game and leadership style year over year. With fewer than 2% of his passes being intercepted since becoming a starter, Love ranks in the top-10 of all-time touchdown-to-interception ratio since the stat was recorded at 2.68.

Although the sample size is still relatively small, that puts him in conversations with some of the best QBs of the modern era and past all-time greats like Drew Brees, Steve Young, and Peyton Manning.

So efficiency isn't the problem here, as the Packers have been one of the least turnover-prone teams in football under Jordan Love. But volume could potentially be a difference-maker. Love has missed two games in each of the last two seasons, which slightly hurt his season-long totals, but the team's conservative game plan and injury woes at key skill positions were more of a factor at play.

So that brings me back to my original point: one healthy season is all it takes. Head coach Matt LaFleur will be more likely to open up the playbook and allow Love to let it rip if everyone can stay healthy and aligned entering the 2026 season. If that's the case, we could easily see a career year for Love numbers-wise and a legitimate run at the 2026 MVP trophy.

And that would assuredly put him back up where he rightfully belongs in the NFL Top 100 rankings.