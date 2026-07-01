Packers cannot ignore Jordan Love's elite playoff performance amid collapse

There is no getting around the way the Green Bay Packers' 2025 season ended as a complete and epic failure. Having a fourth-quarter double-digit playoff lead against a division rival and collapsing shouldn't be minimized. However, what is often lost in this loss was how impressive Jordan Love played despite dealing with a handful of frustrating circumstances.

This isn't to take away all accountability, with Love having the ball in his hands more than once with a chance to end it. Still, what offsets this is understanding the defensive collapse that allowed 25 fourth-quarter points and was set up by poor coaching decisions and Brandon McManus missing a trio of kicks. McManus being unable to do his job was the biggest factor in all of this; if the kicker performs as expected, the Packers advance to the second round.

Love would've had a chance to begin to carve a playoff legacy after a game where the signal caller completed 24 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns without throwing a single interception. It was an elite performance that was put together without the benefit of Tucker Kraft and with running back Josh Jacobs averaging less than three yards per carry.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Deserves More Credit for 2025 Playoff Performance

It isn't the first time we've seen an elite playoff game from Love, with the 2023 season providing a highlight reel of nice plays in a 48-32 wildcard win against the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise quarterback completed 16 passes for 272 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Love's playoff career is bigger than his record when you take a step back and understand the elite production he has proven capable of providing.

Love has shown he is more than capable of holding up his end of the bargain when it comes to playoff performance. This should give Packers fans a level of confidence and should earn Love more credit than he has received over the 2026 offseason.

Winning is unquestionably above all else, but it is a team game where context remains important. Understanding what Love provided cannot be underrated as the team looks to turn the page to the following season and wipe away a playoff collapse.

One that Love more than did his part to halt, leaving little blame on the shoulders of a quarterback more than capable of setting the tone for a deep January run. Fans simply need to see what they know become a reality, with Love's playoff resume offering more than first glance might suggest.