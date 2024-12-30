Jordan Love Fails to Admit Packers' Faults in Surprise Postgame Comments
By Joe Summers
The Packers suffered a disappointing loss to the Vikings in Week 17, the team's fourth divisional loss this year with one game left against the Bears next Sunday. While there was plenty of blame to go around, it sounds like key players may not be taking away the right lessons.
Quarterback Jordan Love spoke to the media following the defeat, declaring that little separates Green Bay from the elite teams in the NFC. However, the Packers have consistently lost to the best teams on the schedule, making it difficult to imagine them ripping off a series of road wins in the postseason against those same squads.
There's still time to right the ship and prevent the penalties, drops, and blown assignments that plagued Green Bay against Minnesota, but head coach Matt LaFleur needs to make the corrections quickly to avoid an early exit.
Packers QB Jordan Love Lets Green Bay Off the Hook in Postgame Comments
In a sense, Love is right. The Packers lost twice to the Vikings by just two points, to the Lions by three points (along with an early 10-point loss), and to the Eagles by five. Those are narrow margins, yet it's worth pointing out as well that Green Bay had to furiously come back late against Minnesota.
They dug themselves into a big early hole with silly, uncharacteristic mistakes. Fans shouldn't expect those issues to repeat themselves, though it appeared that the moment was too big for certain players. Those are the same guys who need to be productive in the postseason, so it's fair to be concerned.
Green Bay does have a victory over the Los Angeles Rams, a possible first-round matchup. Sunday's loss coupled with the Commanders' victory pushed Washington into the No. 6 seed though, making the Eagles the most likely opponent.
Philly QB Jalen Hurts missed Week 17 with the concussion he sustained. He's expected to be healthy in time for the playoffs and Philadelphia's offense still looked dominant without him, but it's a situation to monitor nonetheless.
The Packers will soon have the chance to prove they can compete with the truly great teams. If they don't tighten things up though, Green Bay could have a long offseason ahead.
