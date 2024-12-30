Packers Playmaker Needs to Have Role Reduced After Week 17 Mistakes
By Joe Summers
The Packers fell short against the Vikings in Week 17 after a series of miscues that left fans frustrated with the team's overall performance, though perhaps no player's errors left a more sour taste than Dontayvion Wicks'.
A former fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Wicks emerged as one of Green Bay's better options in the passing game around rising QB Jordan Love.
Unforunately, Wicks' Week 17 mistakes illustrated why this Packers team might not be ready for showtime.
Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks' Week 17 Errors Illustrate Green Bay's Issues
Despite being one of the most important receivers in the offense, Wicks made inexcusable mishaps that should decrease his playing time moving forward. After a costly penalty in the first half, Wicks somehow refused to go out of bounds late in the fourth quarter.
Wicks' error didn't cost the Packers much, but it was illustrative of a lack of focus that cannot happen when the stakes increase. He caught a long pass down the sideline as Green Bay desperately needed to maintain the clock, but stayed in bounds for what was one of the most confounding decisions of the Packers' season.
That mistake showcased the problem with this young team. Wicks didn't look ready to make the intelligent play in the moment. If head coach Matt LaFleur can't trust him, why should he stay on the field?
Wicks had the second-most snaps at receiver in Week 16 and was frequently on the field against the Vikings. He caught four passes for 43 yards, though boneheaded mistakes plagued the team throughout the afternoon. There's no excuse for Wicks' decisions and LaFleur needs to act accordingly.
This is still a team with everything in front of it. The Packers can win the Super Bowl, but it won't unless the immaturity subsides.
