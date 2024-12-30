Packers Bust on the Hot Seat After Matt LaFleur's Comments Following Vikings Loss
By Joe Summers
There's significant blame to go around following the Packers' 27-25 loss to the Vikings that wasn't as close as the final score suggested, though head coach Matt LaFleur's postgame comments made it clear who he's frustrated with.
Minnesota QB Sam Darnold is admittedly having an excellent year, but there's still no excuse for letting him throw for 377 yards and three TDs. 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness has already proven to be a bust, yet it seems that LaFleur is fed up with the lackadaisical pass rush.
Following the contest, LaFleur made it clear that Green Bay's defensive front needs to be better.
Packers DE Lukas Van Ness Has Another Bad Game in Week 17
"You've got to get pressure on these guys if they're going to drop back this many times," LaFleur said after the game. "If you don't, it's going to be a long day."
It certainly was for Jeff Hafley's defense, which appeared incapable of handling even the simplest of schemes. No matter how you look at it, Green Bay's first half was a terrible performance that indicated the franchise isn't ready to compete at the highest level.
Obviously, we know that's not true. The Packers have a talented team and excellent coaching staff, but the sting from this loss is significant. If Darnold, of all quarterbacks, can tear your defense apart with ease, how can you handle teams like the Lions or Eagles?
Despite Van Ness' high draft pedigree, he's been a massive disappointment. He ranks 163rd out of 203 qualified defensive ends at Pro Football Focus, rarely showcasing the talent that made him the 13th-overall draft pick. He has seven sacks during his career, though it appears Brian Gutekunst whiffed on the selection.
There's plenty of time for Van Ness to turn into the type of player that Packers fans dreamed of. At this point though, it appears he's overmatched and is a depth piece at best.
