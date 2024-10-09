Jordan Love Breaks Silence on Romeo Doubs’ Situation
The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 on the season as they roll into Week 6. The Packers are coming off an exciting 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams last week.
Even though they secured that victory, there was some drama around the team last week. Receiver Romeo Doubs decided to skip two practices, as he was unhappy with his role on offense.
That led to the team suspending him for Week 5. Since then, the team has spoken with Doubs and seemed to hash out their differences. He even returned to the practice field today. With Doubs back in the fold, quarterback Jordan Love finally spoke on the situation.
Packers News: Jordan Love Talks About Romeo Doubs
When speaking to team reporters on Wednesday, Love expressed there's no love lost and they are happy Doubs is back.
"We have a good relationship. Rome is a competitor, and he’s shown that in the time he’s been here."- Jordan Love
Love added that this is in the past, and they are looking to grow from it. He said, "I think everyone’s excited to have him back and I think we just move forward with it."
The Packers are keeping things in-house and that's the right approach. They are just looking to keep things moving forward and Doubs appears to have the support of his coaches and teammates.
In 2024, he's notched 12 receptions (20 targets) for 169 yards and nine first-down grabs. The Packers are happy to get him back into the fold and fans should expect to see No. 87 out there against the Arizona Cardinals.
