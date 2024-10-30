Jordan Love Breaks Silence on Latest Injury Ahead of Week 9
The Green Bay Packers have just found ways to win this season as they own a 6-2 record. They have a big-time NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Despite securing the victory last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Packers saw multiple starters go down. The biggest one was to quarterback Jordan Love. He ended up leaving the game with a groin injury after he was hit in the back defensive end Travon Walker.
On Monday, Love got an MRI and was listed as day-to-day. The Packers were optimistic and believed he had a chance to play against the Lions. Now, after Wednesday's practice, Love spoke publicly for the first time since the injury and gave the fans some hope.
Packers News: Jordan Love Thinks He Can Play on Sunday
When speaking to reporters, Love was asked if he thinks it's realistic that he can play on Sunday and he gave an encouraging answer.
Love said, "I think it’s realistic." He also added that he believes he can play without practicing, but it isn't an ideal situation.
The 25-year-old didn't participate in Wednesday's practice as the team wants to give him as much time as possible to rest up. There's a good shot he doesn't practice on Thursday or Friday either but getting him on the field on Sunday would be massive.
Love gives the Packers the best chance at victory against a hot Lions team. In 2024, Love has thrown for 1,547 passing yards while being tied for third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (15). He has thrown for at least two passing touchdowns in five of the six games he's played this year.
This is the second time Love has avoided a major injury this season. In Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he sprained his MCL and now he's dealing with this groin strain. Thankfully, it's not anything serious and that bodes well for Green Bay's chances on Sunday.
