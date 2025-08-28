Jordan Love Admits That Packers Are Behind Schedule for Week 1

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown on Sept. 7. Kicking things off against a division rival is never easy, but quarterback Jordan Love's latest statements won't instill the most confidence in the fanbase.

Love was asked about all the injuries that have been on the offensive side of the ball this summer, and he responded, "It will take a little bit of time to get back into that rhythm. It’s expected.”

Jordan Love on state of #Packers offense with starters injured in camp.



“It will take a little bit of time to get back into that rhythm. It’s expected.” pic.twitter.com/HCtfg4c7cB — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 28, 2025

Packers QB Jordan Love Thinks Offense Needs Time To Click

Although Green Bay fans may not want to hear that, what Love is saying is very true. The injury bug has hit the offensive side of the ball over the past couple of weeks. Love had surgery on his thumb that forced him to miss several weeks.

Reed returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out since Aug. 6 due to a foot injury. And it's been revealed that he has a Jones fracture and will play through it for the 2025 season. Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Aaron Banks (back), and Elgton Jenkins (back) have also been nursing injuries.

Football is a game of repetition and practice. Every session is huge for rhythm and to see different ways to attack a defense. With these guys missing time for different reasons, it hasn't allowed them to practice together as much as they wanted.

That means the offense could be slow in practice and even early on in the season. The next week plus will be huge for the Packers' offense to iron out some kinks and get the ball rolling in the right direction. Opening up against the Lions isn't an easy task. That offense can put up a boatload of points, so Green Bay's offense could be asked to keep up to stay in the game.

The Packers only put up 14 points at home in the Week 9 loss to the Lions in 2024. That's not good enough, and Green Bay knows that. Outside of Banks, these guys have a history playing together, but nothing compares to actually playing on the field with someone.

This hasn't been the ideal summer in regard to injuries for the Packers, and they have some work cut out for them to catch up.

