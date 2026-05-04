Jonathan Gannon Already Fires Warning Shot at Packers DBs

The Green Bay Packers are good enough to compete in 2026, but to ensure that happens, they’ll need to make changes. One of those changes was made by necessity when Jonathan Gannon took over as the team’s defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. But there could be more changes on the way, especially in the cornerback room.

The cornerback position was one topic that Gannon tackled Monday during his long-awaited press conference. While he didn’t call anyone out by name, it’s pretty clear he considers the depth chart a fluid situation ahead of the offseason program, meaning fans could see everyone competing for their roles this season.

“I love where the room is at right now,” Gannon said via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Obviously, we acquired two new guys in the draft and I think that will be good competition. But everybody right now is kind of competing for their role right now. Those are not defined by any means and it’s all those groups when you talk to any player. …The more competition, the better for me.”

Jonathan Gannon Makes it Clear No Packer is Safe in CB Competition

Gannon’s words were directed toward every Packer, but they should specifically have the attention of starters Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. Nixon’s quest to be “CB1” has been well-documented to the point that he abandoned his All-Pro resume as a kick returner and his middling results, which included seven touchdowns allowed in coverage and 13 penalties (two declined) per Pro Football Focus, have created a major concern about whether he can handle that role.

Like Nixon, Valentine is entering a contract year in Green Bay but his future could be up in the air. He allowed six touchdowns in coverage and had a whopping 21.3 percent missed-tackle rate, according to Pro Football Focus. While those numbers weren’t brutal, it could be notable considering the competition the Packers have brought in this offseason.

Second-round pick Brandon Cisse is the Packers’ most notable addition after arriving from South Carolina. The Packers also signed Benjamin St-Juste as a free agent to add quality depth behind the starters. Kamal Hadden and sixth-round pick Domani Jackson are also expected to contribute, and Gannon may have wiped the slate clean to give everyone a chance to earn an opportunity.

Whether it’s as a starter or a reserve, Gannon made it clear that everyone has something to compete for this summer. His comments should serve as a warning shot that nothing will be guaranteed this season in Green Bay.

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