Keisean Nixon Could Save His Packers Future by Making Playoff Sacrifice

The Green Bay Packers took a massive risk last summer when they released cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Packers’ top CB had struggled with effectiveness and injuries as he went into his late 20s, and while Alexander has spent the second half of his season contemplating retirement, the bet hasn’t fully paid off due to the performance of Keisean Nixon.

Nixon declared himself a “CB1” shortly after the Packers’ 2024 season ended, but he hasn’t looked the part in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Nixon has allowed 48 catches for 548 yards and seven touchdowns with an interception, 13 pass breakups, and 12 penalties (two declined) this season, and his 104.6 passer rating allowed has created plenty of questions about his future with the team.

At this point, Nixon must make some sacrifices to return in 2026 and possibly reprise his role as a former All-Pro kick returner. Those sacrifices may come due early after The Athletic’s Matthew Schneidman noted that Bo Melton was the only player on the Packers injury report that earned a “did not practice label” on Tuesday.

With Melton’s status up in the air, Nixon may have to return to his kick return duties earlier than expected, and such a sacrifice could ensure Saturday isn’t his last game as a Packer.



Keisean Nixon May Need to Return Kicks During Playoffs to Secure Packers Return

Melton has served as the Packers’ kick returner, but there’s an argument that Nixon should be in that role. He earned All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023, averaging 27.6 yards per return and returning one for a touchdown over 65 returns during that timeframe, and followed it up by averaging 29.3 yards per return on 18 attempts last season.

Rookie WR Savion Williams has also been involved in the return game, averaging 25.6 yards on 12 attempts. He'll be unvailable, though, due to his season-ending injured reserve placement, which puts Nixon back in the spotlight.

Unfortunately, Nixon wasn’t keen on the role. While it was the NFL’s old kickoff rules that usually meant a touchback was coming or a desire to make more money, Nixon was adamant that he should be the top corner going into this season.

“I want to be CB1,” Nixon said after last season ended via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “CB1 is not doing kick returns. That’s just what it is. I’m kind of over it. I don’t really want to do it no more. There’s going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it’s over with for me.”

Although the Packers have obliged that request, it’s come at the detriment of the team. Green Bay’s 25.2 yards per kickoff return ranked 22nd during the regular season, and that number has a bigger impact than it did one year ago thanks to the adjustments the NFL has made to its kickoff rules. Melton has filled in but has averaged just 24.6 yards per return, and if he’s unable to go, running back Emanuel Wilson is next on the depth chart, although his 25.9 yards per return isn’t much better.

This is where Nixon may not like it, but has a chance to earn brownie points. With a $7.1 million cap number for next year, the Packers could easily move on from the 29-year-old and save $5 million with a release or trade at any point in the offseason, per OverTheCap. While it’s not as dramatic as Alexander’s situation, Nixon can ensure he’ll be in Green Bay next year by doing what’s best for the team and helping the Packers’ return game for the playoff run.

That may not happen based on his past comments, but his performance has confirmed he’s not the “CB1” he thinks he is. It puts Nixon into a corner and perhaps back into a kick return role in Saturday’s game against the Bears.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: