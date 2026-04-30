Carrington Valentine Is Given Warning by Packers After Round 2 Selection

The Green Bay Packers had a long wait before finally making their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. As expected, they invested their capital heavily on the defensive side of the field, given that their offense was pretty much set.

Notably, that was especially the case with the secondary. The cornerback room needed a bit of a shake-up, which is why they took Brandon Cisse, one of the most intriguing prospects in this class, late in the second round.

Cisse might be a little raw around the edges, but the physical tools and the potential are more than evident. Considering that, Carrington Valentine will have to bring his A-Game to Lambeau Field early and often next season.

Brandon Cisse is a Legitimate Threat to Carrington Valentine

Cisse may have been mostly a rotational player last season, but his upside flashes off the tape. He's one of the most athletic prospects at the position, and while he excelled in man coverage and in the boundary, he could also be an option in the slot, given how raw he still is.

He's fast, incredibly athletic, and a willing contributor against the run. While not the bulkiest or strongest guy out there, he's more than willing to put his body on the line to prevent an additional inch of space. Also, his leaping ability helps him disrupt the catch at unusually high points.

The Packers are usually patient with their rookies, and Cisse won't be an exception. Nevertheless, scouts raved about his work ethic, and he should find an immediate role with the special teams unit.

Moreover, that means the Packers might consider giving him a chance to prove his worth if Valentine struggles again next season. He's projected to start opposite Keisean Nixon, and that's not necessarily an encouraging picture.

Valentine is far from a ball hawk, logging just two interceptions and two forced fumbles in three years in the league (all in his second season). He's coming off giving up nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns with an opposing passer rating of 121.2, and he missed 20.5 percent of his tackles.

Again, his job shouldn't be in jeopardy right out of the gate, but given how unimpressive the Packers' secondary was last season and how the lofty draft capital they spent to get Cisse to Lambeau Field, they might be tempted to give their prized rookie a chance to shine.

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