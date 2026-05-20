Brewers' Jesús Made showcases why he's No. 1 on the MLB's Top 100 prospect rankings

If you needed any more evidence that the Milwaukee Brewers have the best farm system in baseball, here's your wake-up call! According to the MLB's Top 100 Prospect Rankings for 2026, the best prospect in all of baseball is 19-year-old Jesús Made from the Dominican Republic. Playing for the Brewers' Double-A affiliate, Biloxi Shuckers, Made is making a ton of noise by ranking at or near the top of every major batting statistic for the team, including the top spot in total hits so far this year.

While his inspired stats might catch the attention of the most die-hard baseball fans, it's the recent home run blast that nearly obliterated a car out in the parking lot that put the nation on notice.

How did Jesús Made respond after becoming baseball's top prospect? He took aim at the parking lot for his 5th homer of the year 😳💪pic.twitter.com/qqutkLA1P9 — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2026

Smacking his second dinger of the day, Made stepped up to the plate and, in the blink of an eye, made the baseball disappear beyond the outer fence, nearly smashing someone's windshield in the process. That marked the young switch-hitting shortstop's fifth home run of the season through a total of 155 at-bats.

Jesús Made has a chance to be the Milwaukee Brewers' next household name.

Whether or not he makes the jump into the majors anytime soon is irrelevant to the fact that the Brewers struck gold once again with Made. His technical ability is off the charts with a proven knack for hitting all kinds of pitches, making him an invaluable addition to any lineup. It'll be nearly impossible to keep him from advancing to Triple-A, but for the time being, anyone heading to a Shuckers game might want to park a bit farther from the field than they normally would.

This is an incredible sign of things to come. As pointed out by Owen Jonas at Reviewing the Brew, Made is next in a long line of rising stars to rank atop the Top 100 Prospects List, including Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Corey Seager and Byron Buxton. No one ranks atop that list without earning it first, and Made has already shown enough this early into his career to turn heads throughout the MLB pipeline.

If you didn't already have enough evidence, Made is getting it done with his legs, too. The rising star already has 17 stolen bases through 37 games this season. He also has struck out less often than five of his teammates, each of whom has played fewer games than Made. He's efficient, thoughtful in his approach, versatile against different pitch types and has the athleticism to match.

It's hard not to say the Brewers should call him up as soon as possible, but patience is vital, and Milwaukee's leadership has faith that Joey Ortiz will flourish in the starting shortstop role.

Nonetheless, Made will be in the back of Brewers fans' minds until the day he finally makes his MLB debut. Once the floodgates are open, don't be too surprised if you see Made jerseys throughout American Family Field.