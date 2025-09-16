Jayden Reed Sounds Like Every Packers Fan in Post-Surgery Video

The Green Bay Packers look like a legitimate contender after the first two games of the 2025 NFL season. The arrival of star disruptor Micah Parsons has sent the Packers' stock skyrocketing, and with quarterback Jordan Love leading the offense, a lot of fans have probably been caught outside of Lambeau Field screaming, “We’re going to the Super Bowl!”

That’s something to be expected in a market as passionate as Green Bay, but it’s another thing when the players start to deliver the same message. Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed’s journey with the team has been put on pause for six to eight weeks after suffering a broken collarbone in Thursday’s win over the Washington Commanders, but his post-surgery video is something that would be uttered outside of an Appleton bar these days and have everyone excited for what’s to come.

Jayden Reed’s Post-Surgery Message Sums Up Packers’ Surging Confidence

Reed took to his Instagram account (h/t @HoggNFL) after getting out of the operating room, and while he was likely on some strong medication, he took the moment to share his optimistic thoughts on the Packers' outlook.

“We goin’ to the Bowl, bruh,” Reed said. “We going all the (EXPLICIT) way.”

Understandably, Reed shares the same optimism that Green Bay fans do. The Packers opened the year by smashing the Detroit Lions 27-13 and had an encore performance in a 27-18 win over the Commanders. Their 54 points scored rank sixth in the league, while their defense ranks fourth with 31 points allowed.

Green Bay’s plus-23 point differential trails only the Indianapolis Colts (plus-26) as the second-largest in the league, and the upcoming schedule is set up for a sustained run of success with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers looming over the next six weeks.

Perhaps predicting an 8-0 start going into a Nov. 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles feels ambitious, but it’s hard not to think about it even in the wake of Reed’s injury.

Reed’s injury stings for a passing offense looking to find its footing. Love has posted a 120.0 passer rating over the first two games, but the receiving group will need more from Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, and Matthew Golden. Green Bay will have some help from a returning Christian Watson, but his return won’t happen for at least another two games, leaving the Packers to figure it out.

The good news is that the Packers’ defense looks capable of carrying the team, and other players such as Keisean Nixon have benefited from Parsons’ arrival. One year after a disappointing season, the Packers appear to be back on track, making Reed’s post-op comments seem like more than just the medication talking.

