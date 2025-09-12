Packers Should Have FA Receiver on Speed Dial After Jayden Reed Injury

The Green Bay Packers suffered an early injury on Thursday night as Jayden Reed exited the game and quickly was ruled out after making an impressive touchdown catch. Making the injury more disheartening was the fact Reed's catch didn't count due to a holding call that had the Packers marching in the wrong direction. But for Jordan Love, this is a big loss of a key target expected to play a far bigger role in the 2025 season.

While we don't yet have the details, it appeared serious from the shots in the tunnel and Reed's reaction. With this in mind, the Packers would be wise to quickly look for additional depth. Green Bay still has talent at the position, but is going to need to lean on its depth, which sets up the perfect landing spot for veteran Allen Robinson, who recently campaigned to return to the league.

Packers Should Sign Veteran Allen Robinson After Jayden Reed Suffers Week 2 Injury

Robinson is the perfect type of signing that doesn't take away targets from the remaining talent while also setting up the roster to survive if another injury strikes. The receiver has spent time with six different teams throughout an impressive career that has spanned well over a decade. Green Bay signing Robinson isn't about turning back the clock but adding an experienced veteran who can take pressure off the current depth options. Robinson has played in a myriad of positions, from being a primary receiver to playing in a bottom of the roster role.

The 32-year-old has over 7,000 career receiving yards and more than 40 touchdowns, speaking to an accomplished career that could find a surprise continuation after failing to find a free agency landing spot.

It Robinson, Green Bay would ask nothing more than surprise production. The Packers already have one veteran option with Mecole Hardman Jr. on the practice squad, and he could be elevated if Reed is out for an extended amount of time. Regardless, bringing in Robinson gives you another possible option and helps cover the loss of the talented Reed.

It is easy to feel for Reed who spent a big piece of camp and preseason in a walking boot due to his foot injury. While he pushed his recovery to make a quick return that was very short-lived with Reed's injury appearing serious enough to knock out the pass catcher for an extended period of time. Making the signing of Robinson an obvious decision as one of the top remaining free agents at the position.

