Jayden Reed's Future in Green Bay in His Hands After Dontayvion Wicks Trade

The Green Bay Packers took their overhaul at the wide receiver position into an extra gear when they traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. For Wicks, it’s a new opportunity to showcase the talents he flashed in Green Bay on a more regular basis under new offensive coordinator and former quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion. But it also raises questions as to what the Packers’ plan at receiver is moving forward.

While Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams may have more defined roles in the aftermath of the trade, a forgotten piece is wide receiver Jayden Reed. After an injury-plagued 2025 on the heels of two productive seasons, Reed suddenly has a lot on the line in 2026, and it could determine his future in Green Bay.

Jayden Reed’s Future with Packers Could Be Decided in 2026

The Packers receiver room looks much different after sending Wicks to Philadelphia, but how they’re moving forward is the biggest question. Watson is due for an extension following a strong performance after returning from a torn ACL. Golden is also on a rookie deal and could be under contract through the 2029 season if Green Bay picks up his fifth-year option, with Williams also under team control through 2028 on his rookie deal.

But Reed’s case is much more interesting. One of Green Bay’s most productive receivers in his first two seasons, Reed caught 119 passes for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 31 carries for 282 yards and three touchdowns over 33 games. With rumors swirling that the Packers would add a receiver last offseason, Reed’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reportedly approached the team to “clarify his status.” However, no contract details were discussed, and Reed later noted the meeting was more of an introduction after he hired Rosenhaus earlier in the spring.

While most players don’t get a contract extension after two years, Reed had a chance to be on the docket this offseason with a strong 2025. But that all changed for the wideout after he suffered a foot injury during the preseason and a broken collarbone in the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, limiting him to seven games, 19 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown.

Now entering a contract year, Reed has a chance to get the bag, but there are no guarantees it will happen in Green Bay. Spotrac suggests Watson could make $15.6 million annually on his next contract. That price tag may have only gone up after some of the big deals handed out this spring in free agency, including a four-year, $114 million contract the Indianapolis Colts gave to Alec Pierce.

Golden and Williams are also interesting cases that could push Reed out of Green Bay. While Golden did not have a great season with 29 catches for 361 yards, he scored a touchdown in the Packers’ playoff loss to the Chicago Bears and is in line for a larger role with Wicks out of the picture. Williams had an even less productive rookie season (10 catches, 78 yards, TD), but has similar skills to Reed, which could also set him up to be a long-term replacement.

Of course, that may not happen if Reed has a career year. H should remain in the No. 2 role for the Packers next season, and his track record shows he can put up solid numbers in that spot. If he gets his first 1,000-yard campaign, he could be in line for a big payday next offseason, and it could convince the front office in Green Bay that he’s too critical to let walk out the door.

That could also go the opposite way if the Packers are impressed by their young receivers or another pass catcher they could select in April’s draft. Should that happen, Reed could follow Romeo Doubs as the next Packer to leave in free agency, but it could come with something close to the four-year, $68 million contract he received from the New England Patriots.

All of this is to say, there’s a lot on the line for Reed when he takes the field in 2026. And it could be the difference between returning to the Packers or suiting up for a new team in 2027.

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