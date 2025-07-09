Jaire Alexander Now Trying to Sever Last Packers Tie After Split

The Green Bay Packers and Jaire Alexander had a public divorce this offseason that was filled with trade rumors, speculation, and negotiated contracts. The saga ended when the Packers released the former All-Pro in June; however, that wasn’t the end of bridge-burning that took place between the two sides.

Alexander’s dad fanned the flames by claiming the Packers’ training staff misdiagnosed his son’s injury last season, and Alexander stuck it to Green Bay once more by signing a team-friendly deal with the Baltimore Ravens. If this wasn’t enough to signal the 28-year-old was leaving his former city in the rear view mirror, he took another step on Wednesday as he packed his bags for the East Coast.

Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander Lists His Downtown Green Bay Condo for Sale

According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Alexander has listed his downtown Green Bay condo for sale at $469,900. The two-story, two-bedroom unit is in the Riverfront Loft Condominiums and was purchased by Alexander for $420,000 in 2019, according to the Brown County register of deeds records.

The condo, which has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, also has views of the Fox River, and both bedrooms include an en suite with a steam shower and a Kohler soaking tub. It's also a nine-minute drive from Lambeau Field, but that convenience is no longer needed as Alexander heads to Baltimore.

Some players may keep a condo in their previous towns and possibly come back to help out in the community. Alexander may be unlikely to do so for reasons other than not having anywhere to eat after 10 p.m. His split with the Packers included concerns about his long-term durability and a revised contract offer that Alexander’s father hinted would be like his son “willing to play for damn near free.”

Either way, Alexander will look to recreate some magic with his former teammate Lamar Jackson, and perhaps some lucky Packer fan will get to live in the same spot Alexander did for the past six years.

