Jaire Alexander's Release Didn't Help Spare Packers Vet on Cutdown Day

The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of opportunities during training camp but the biggest may have been in the cornerback room. The Packers moved on from top corner Jaire Alexander in June and it gave the remaining corners a chance to make the team that may not have existed if the former Pro Bowler was still around.

This led to the decision to convert Bo Melton from wide receiver to cornerback, and others, such as free agent acquisition Nate Hobbs, stood out during training camp before he suffered an injury. But the Packers couldn’t take everyone onto the 53-man roster and left one cornerback with the same fate as Alexander.

Packers Release CB Corey Ballentine Ahead of Cutdown Deadline

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are releasing veteran cornerback Corey Ballentine. Ballentine was in his second stint in Green Bay, with his previous stint coming between the 2022 and 2024 seasons, and signed with the team on Aug. 4.

While his veteran presence and previous experience with the team figured to be a boost to his resume, the 29-year-old wasn’t impressive in his three preseason games, allowing all four catches to be caught for 50 yards and a touchdown on 26 coverage snaps.

Allowing a perfect passer rating (158.3) is a good way to tank anyone’s chances of making the team. But the Packers seem to have the depth to be OK without Ballentine.

Hobbs missed the second half of camp with a knee injury but is expected to be ready for the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions. Keisean Nixon will start at the other outside corner, and hybrid defender Javon Bullard will serve as the nickel corner. Melton has also made a successful transition to corner and boosted his stock on special teams, while Carrington Valentine fills out the rest of the room.

While Alexander’s release opened up an opportunity for others, Ballentine will have to search for a new one as the Packers set their sights on a division title in 2025.

