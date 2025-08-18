Unexpected Packer Has Locked His Roster Spot Up Before Finale

The Green Bay Packers have been using training camp and the preseason to see who will latch onto the 53-man roster.

While these battles are interesting for both fans and the coaches, one player the Packers moved from offense to defense has seemingly made the transition flawlessly. And fans should expect him to make the roster easily. And that guy is CB Bo Melton.

Alexander Basara pointed out on X that Melton played 29 snaps at boundary CB against the Indianapolis Colts. In those snaps, he allowed two receptions on four targets for 17 yards. Melton had one pass breakup, three tackles, 61.5 Passer rating allowed, and logged the highest coverage grade on defense per PFF (73.7).

Bo Melton played 29 snaps at boundary CB in pre-season week 2



▪️Allowed 2 receptions on 4 targets for 17 yards

▪️1 PBU

▪️3 Tackles

▪️Highest coverage grade on defense (73.7)

▪️61.5 Passer rating allowed



He's CB4 — Alexander Basara (@Basaraski) August 17, 2025

Packers CB Bo Melton Looks Like a Roster Lock

Melton originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2022. He was a WR for the first two seasons in the NFL, reeling in 24 catches for 309 receiving yards and one touchdown. Despite coming in as a pass catcher, the WR room is stacked. They have Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, and Savion Williams as locks to make the team.

That means there weren't a ton of spots left, and instead of losing Melton, the Packers changed his position. While he's never played CB in his career before, it's clear that he has the natural ability to make the transition.

The Packers' cornerback room has seen a lot of change this offseason, as they released Jaire Alexander. They added Nate Hobbs in free agency, but he recently underwent a knee scope in an attempt to be ready for Week 1. They also have Keisean Nixon at one boundary spot and will likely have Javon Bullard in the slot.

It'll likely be Carrington Valentine or Melton as the first CB off the bench if an injury happens during the regular season. The Rutgers product took the bull by the horns and embraced the position switch. The fact that he's looked this good this quickly shows that the coaching staff saw something in Melton before he even did.

He went from the deepest position on the team to the position group that had the most question marks. And it's trending that he'll be on the squad for the 2025 season.

