Jaire Alexander Injury Gives Packers Perfect Chance to Flaunt Trade Chip in Week 9
The Green Bay Packers found a way to win another game in Week 8. They traveled and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27.
Green Bay sits at 6-2 but also had several guys go out with injuries. Thankfully, Jordan Love and Jaire Alexander avoided any long-term injuries.
The trade deadline is on Nov. 5 and the Packers would be smart to move on from cornerback Eric Stokes. Green Bay decided not to pick up Stokes' fifth-year option after he had a shaky three-year run with the team.
With the pressure on to perform, Stokes hasn't answered the call. This season, he has 23 total tackles but has zero interceptions and pass breakups. He has struggled in coverage as well, logging a 47.8 coverage grade per PFF.
The writing is on the wall that Green Bay is ready to move on from him. The Packers have slashed his snaps over the past three weeks. He was thrust back into action against the Jaguars but didn't produce. Over 21 total snaps, Stokes finished with a 46.7 overall grade and one tackle.
The time to get some value in exchange for Stokes is now. The Packers aren't likely to re-sign Stokes so getting some draft compensation would be smart.
There are multiple teams that could use another body in the secondary and throw a Day 3 pick Green Bay's way.
With Alexander dodging a bullet while having Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Corey Ballentine on the roster, the time for Stokes being in Green Bay should be coming to an end. And this is the perfect time to get some value in return.
