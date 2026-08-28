Jackson Chourio has another gear to hit in the Brewers' Playoff chase

Before the pre-season injury that sidelined him for the first month of the 2026 MLB season, Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio was poised for an All-Star campaign, or at least something close to it. His steady ascent as one of the most exciting young players in the MLB left fans in and outside of America's Dairyland wanting more, but it's taken him longer than expected to find his footing.

Even with that being the case, Chourio is still having a fascinating season for Milwaukee, hitting .283 in just under 450 plate appearances for 115 hits, 54 RBI, and 19 home runs, while ranking second on the team in slugging percentage (.477). So, considering he ranks near the top of the team in several major categories with career-highs in OBP, OPS, and Slugging, it's hard to say he's underperforming.

And yet, from the perspective of Brewers fans, it feels like there's still another level we're waiting for Jackson Chourio to reach, and he proved it with his four-hit, multi-homer performance against the New York Mets on Thursday evening, in which he finished 4-of-5 for two singles, two home runs, four RBI and a stolen base. It was a magnificent display by one of the best rising talents in the sport, proving to himself and his team that Jackson Chourio is a name for opponents to fear in the Playoffs.

Jackson Chourio might be the Milwaukee Brewers' biggest X-Factor in the 2026 MLB Playoffs.

Momentum is huge in baseball, and when you string together positive games, it tends to yield greater results over the course of the season. And sure, players fall into ruts all the time, as Chourio himself has felt during stretches of this year, but teams tend to go on big runs when their best players find momentum at the right time, and that's what the Milwaukee Brewers will need from Chourio in the postseason.

With 28 regular-season games left for Milwaukee, this is the time for Chourio to fulfil his potential as the team's most exciting young offensive talent. He carries a unique blend of accuracy, power, and finesse, placing him in the 85th percentile or higher in Expected Slugging Percentage, Average Exit Velocity, Barrel Percentage, and Hard Hit Percentage while retaining his status as one of the fastest and sneakiest base runners on the team.

This might seem like a lot of pressure to place on the shoulders of a 22-year-old, but he's proven that he's up for the challenge and ready to embrace his role as a leader for this team. Once the Playoffs roll around in about a month, all eyes will be on him to prove that he's capable of leading a team in the postseason. If he rises to the occasion, the rest of the MLB will move him into a very different discussion before we know it.