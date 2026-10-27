Brewers' fifth-inning explosion instantly ranks as one of the greatest in World Series history

It's a sequence Brewers fans will never forget: Yelich walks with Chourio on base. Contreras hits a single. Then Turang hits a single. Mitchell adds a single of his own. Pratt lines a double to left field. Frelick matches that with a double of his own. Hamilton hits a single. Back to Chourio for one last RBI double. And just like that, Milwaukee has one of the greatest sequences in World Series history.

In all 121 Fall Classics, no team ever logged seven consecutive hits or an eight-run inning with two outs until the Milwaukee Brewers did in Game 3 on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. Even as the dust settles on their 10-1 victory to take a commanding 3-0 lead, it still doesn't feel real. But that's the beauty of Brewers baseball... they sneak up on you when you least expect it.

Although Milwaukee claimed victory in each of the first two games of the 2026 World Series, they only did so by a combined margin of two runs. The consensus outside of Brewers circles was that a commanding Tampa Bay squad would regain some of its footing when returning home. What they didn't expect was to be met by as many, if not more Brewers fans in their own stands than Rays fans.

ALL 8 FIFTH-INNING RUNS IN ONE VIDEO pic.twitter.com/Umvvau3c5V — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 27, 2026

It's hard to say the series is over, but no team has ever come back from down 0-3 in the World Series. So whether it's Tuesday night in St. Petersburg or in the days to follow, this will likely go down as the defining moment of the first championship run in Milwaukee Brewers history.

The Brewers' Game 3 fifth inning will be remembered as one of the most incredible feats in modern World Series history.

It's beginning to feel like the Brewers are doing this on purpose. Between their undeniable commitment to their strategy and enough charisma for three baseball teams, they've become the darling of the MLB in some circles, and the bane of major league baseball in others. To rub salt in the wounds of those rooting against Milwaukee, the Brewers' eight-run inning was the second-most runs ever scored by a team in one inning with two outs in an MLB postseason game.

Game One of the 2026 World Series had so many inspiring moments that it seemed hard to top, until Sal Frelick's heroics and the Brewers' late-game execution helped them past the finish line in Game Two. At this point, after that history-defying inning by the Brew Crew, the only moment that could possibly surpass it is when they win the whole thing.

And even then, we'll be thinking back to that time those surgical 2026 Brewers turned a 2-0 lead in the game and series into a 10-0 lead and a 3-0 lead in just 26 fateful pitches.