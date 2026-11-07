Green Bay's Matthew Golden is asserting himself as one of the best deep ball targets in the NFL

We knew the Packers had high hopes for second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden entering his 2026 campaign, but he's blowing those expectations out of the water at the midway mark of the NFL season. The 23-year-old Texas native has nearly doubled the production of his 14-game rookie season in only eight appearances with 619 receiving yards and four touchdowns, averaging a tremendous 77.4 receiving yards per game, which is 14th best in the NFL.

Golden is a tricky receiver who can thrive in catch-and-run opportunities or maneuver his way through traffic to find gaps in the zone and put together devastating long plays. The strategy deployed by Green Bay this season has been deceptive — subverting the deep-ball threat we've come to expect from WR1 Christian Watson to create long passing opportunities for Golden instead.

That's not simply conjecture, either, as the numbers back it up. Golden has the most targets of 20+ yards of any player this season by a decent margin. He's been targeted on 25 passes of 20+ yards, according to PFF, whereas the three players tied for second on that list (Denzel Boston of CLE, DK Metcalf of PIT, Malik Nabers of NYG) have 16 such targets apiece.

The brain trust of head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is doing a masterful job of not only playing to Golden's strengths, but to those of their franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, who is one of the best deep passing threats in the NFL.

The Packers' offense hasn't had an easy road this season, but Matthew Golden's route running and pass-catching make Green Bay dangerous.

It's been far from perfect for Green Bay's offense thus far in the season, and Golden has a role to play in that. Through all of his success, of which there's been plenty, he has plenty of room for improvement in his ability to complete these big plays, with a league-leading eight drops in eight games. It doesn't help that the Packers' offensive line ranks dead last in pass-block win rate at 32%.

Even with these hurdles in their way, the Packers have a +0.9 scoring differential on the season, rank 14th in points per game, and have only scored less than 23 points one time in the last month. During that span, Golden is averaging about 86.3 receiving yards per game, with catches of 50, 27, 22, and 24 yards as his longest in each game.

Golden is still finding his way in this league, but there have been genuine flashes of excellence to prove that he's going to be a difference-maker for many years to come in this Packers offense. As Green Bay overcomes adversity and Golden learns from the rollercoaster ride this season has been thus far, he'll likely blossom into one of the top wideouts in the entire league, if he's not already climbing up that list.