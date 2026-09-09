Green Bay's average age ranking will make or break the Packers' season outlook

Considered a veteran team because of some of the headlining talent, the Green Bay Packers are actually one of the youngest teams in the NFL. This number is constantly fluctuating because of injuries, practice squad call-ups, trades, signings, etc., but according to Fox Sports, the Packers are entering the 2026 season with the fourth-youngest 53-man roster in football, with an average age of 26.3 years.

Miami, Cleveland, and Kansas City rank ahead of them in average age, with the New England Patriots following shortly after Green Bay with an average age of 26.38. It's hard to tell what we can glean from that list, as Miami and Cleveland are widely expected to be two of the worst teams in the league this year, while New England and Kansas City are both firmly in the mix to win their respective divisions.

Several key veteran contributors were traded, cut, or departed Green Bay in the offseason, including Elgton Jenkins (30) and Rashan Gary (28), while a fresh class of rookies joined the team to drive that average age down. Although at times, the Packers have been viewed as a veteran team, there are plenty of up-and-coming talents who have large responsibilities for the Packers entering a season of simultaneous excitement and uncertainty.

We're going to learn a lot about how the Green Bay Packers' young core responds under pressure, and that will be the catalyst for just how far they can go this year.

The Green Bay Packers' youth and inexperience will either be the edge they need or set them back several years.

The Packers' front office is depending on the team's young core to step up and prove to themselves and the world that they're capable of handling the pressure they face this season. Green Bay is entering the season with the second-best odds to win their division and the seventh-best odds to win the NFC, per FanDuel, proving the team is respected enough to be in the mix, but not confident enough to be considered a true top-tier contender.

That should give this young Packers core the inspiration and confidence they need to fight through expectations and prove to the world what they're capable of. The speed and explosiveness that young, fresh legs bring to the Packers defense, with what we expect to be a stronger scheme under new Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon, should be enough to keep the team in good shape until Micah Parsons returns sometime near the midway mark of the season.

While there are some strong veterans to keep the team level-headed throughout the roster, many of those old familiar faces are in new places. So this could be the start of a new era for the Green Bay Packers, but it starts and ends with how these young players respond to the responsibility they carry.