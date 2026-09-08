Packers defining 2025 weakness already being answered in new season

The Green Bay Packers collapsed at the end of the 2025 season after appearing to be in the conversation as the league's best team in the first weeks of the year. The biggest underrated piece of this story throughout the league is the injuries that simply piled up far too quickly for the franchise to overcome. A story that hasn't been repeated throughout camp and leading into the year. This was noted by USA Today's Ryan Wood, "In Packers final practice before Week 1, everyone on their 53 except Warren Brinson (calf) is practicing."

It cannot be overstated how huge of a development this is for a team needing reason for early-season confidence. Coming of last season's playoff collapse there is no shortage of doubt from pundits and opposing fans pointing to a hangover from the poor end. The counter to this is the needed context that so many important pieces were missing when the season mattered most.

Having the advantage of starting the year so healthy should set the Green Bay roster up for a hot start and to point this fact out to the rest of the league. The one notable exception is star defensive end Micah Parsons, who is still working his way back from last season's injury.

Otherwise, Green Bay has all of their star pieces intact and expect to get Parsons back at the perfect moment to get hot in the 2026 season. No question, the roster is in a far better place than a season ago.

Packers Healthy Roster Set to Push Green Bay to Hot Start in 2026 Season

Not only are the Packers healthy to begin the year, but the franchise also has the benefit of a soft start to the schedule. After facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the Packers will take on the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, setting up a very plausible 3-0 start. No question, Green Bay is being underrated when it comes to how the franchise is expected to start the season.

When this roster is healthy LaFleur and Jordan Love have proven that this is among the league's most consitent offensive units and capable of beating any of the league's top contenders. Itis great news for Green Bay fans understanding the incredible upside of the roster and the ability to embrace an underdog mentality.

No question, the Packers are set to surprise a lot of pundits as a healthy Green Bay roster proved underrated results a season ago and appears set to do the same as the franchise is getting a bit of overdue injury luck.