Green Bay missed out on an obvious chance to fix their O-Line with a Quenton Nelson trade

There is no issue plaguing the Green Bay Packers more than their abysmal offensive line play this season. So if they are serious about trying to turn this season around and make a run at the NFC North title from the fourth seed, why wouldn't they do everything within their power to trade for former All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson?

The eight-time Pro Bowler was just dealt to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round draft pick — a reasonable price for a player of his caliber. Nelson would've easily fit into the spot currently held by Laken Tomlinson, whose 59.8 PFF Grade ranks in just the 57th percentile of players at his position.

Nelson was clearly available at a price that Green Bay could've not only matched, but beaten if they felt so inclined. Instead, another opportunity to turn this season around and give quarterback Jordan Love a competent offensive line to operate behind slips through the cracks in what's beginning to feel like a lost cause of a season for the Packers.

Quenton Nelson would've reset the tone of the Packers' offensive line. Instead, Green Bay is stuck with a hodgepodge of mess in the trenches.

While injuries have played a significant role in the Packers' offensive line woes, which are only getting worse following a high ankle sprain suffered by center Sean Rhyan in Week 7, much of it is a lack of talent as well. Nelson, on the other hand, is one of the most talented players at his position since the turn of the century. Doesn't that sound like the answer to their problems?

Not to sprinkle salt in the wound, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Green Bay was among the three other teams to express interest in Nelson before he landed in Seattle. So they were reportedly in discussions to pull the trigger on a deal, and something made them decide it wasn't worth the price.

Whatever that reason was, it certainly had nothing to do with the Packers' Week 7 performance, in which a mediocre and, at times, outright poor Lions defense turned up the pressure and forced Green Bay into some ugly situations in the trenches that game. Few NFL quarterbacks have been pressured as much as Love has been this season, and that trend doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

GM Brian Gutekunst has too strong a track record to believe he doesn't see a problem with this offensive line. So unless they have another trick up their sleeve that we aren't aware of yet, it's beginning to feel like the Packers' front office is punting on the 2026-27 season and will rebuild this offensive line in the offseason. For the sake of Green Bay's fanbase, let's hope that's not the case.