Packers-Lions game balls: Disappointing divisional loss dooms Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers fell to 4-3 thanks to a 17-20 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It was far from a pretty game for the Packers, Lions, or the officials, for that matter.

However, you came to the wrong spot if you wanted to read about how bad the refs were. Plenty of justified official content is already out there if you want to get your fix.

The loss put Green Bay back in the basement of the NFC North despite a winning record. However, they are still in seventh place in the NFC.

The Packers need to focus on what they can control. They made plenty of blunders themselves, including dropped passes, missed field goals, and undisciplined football in every phase.

They have a short turnaround before a Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. Before we look ahead, here are the game balls we’ll hand out to the Packers (with the season-long game balls they’ve received in parentheses). Not coincidentally, it’s the shortest list of the season.

Javon Bullard (4)

The Lions were scared of Javon Bullard. That’s not meant to be a diss, just a fact.

Amon-Ra St. Brown typically spends almost all of his time in the slot, the position Bullard plays. However, they intentionally moved him outside for this game. St. Brown was able to wreak havoc without having to worry about Bullard, catching nine passes for 153 yards.

Bullard’s ability to make one of the best wide receivers in the game play a different position will typically put Green Bay at an advantage. Now it’s up to the Packers’ outside corners to do their job.

Tucker Kraft (1)

Tucker Kraft has had a slow start to the season. Some of that is to be expected considering he’s coming off a major injury.

Jordan Love spread the rock around in this one. Five different players caught at least three passes, and four had between 47-57 receiving yards.

Kraft notched four receptions for 48 yards and just his second touchdown of the season. He’s slowly beginning to look more and more like himself.

Keisean Nixon (3)

Keisean Nixon wasn’t great in coverage. He got lit up on a couple of drives. However, his effort and energy level were right where they needed to be. He also didn’t commit any boneheaded penalties, which is always a positive for him.

Nixon finished with four solo tackles, including two for a loss. His biggest play of the day happened when he came shooting around the corner on fourth and one from the Lions' own 23-yard-line. Nixon brought the ball carrier down in the backfield and gave Green Bay amazing field position to win the game.

Unfortunately, the Packers had to settle for a field goal attempt, which rookie Trey Smack missed (his second and final miss on the night).

Still, Nixon had a solid outing. It may not seem like game-ball worthy, but it was necessary to give out at least three game balls in the game.