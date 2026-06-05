All of Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade suitors come with an obvious problem for the Bucks

For way too long, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks has been one of the recurring talking points in NBA circles. As is usually the case with small markets, the belief that a superstar will be happily ever after in Milwaukee has raised skepticism.

Unlike most small-market superstars, Antetokounmpo actually delivered. However, winning a ring wasn't enough to appease his competitive fire — it only ignited it. As such, after years of baseless speculation, time in Milwaukee may have finally run out for him.

Of course, there will be no shortage of teams keeping tabs on his situation, and there are already some franchises lining up to get him, per Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic. However, as much as it might be time to trade him, all the teams mentioned in his sweepstakes share one crucial problem for the Bucks: They all play in the East.

The Milwaukee Bucks shouldn't trade Giannis Antetokounmpo within the Eastern Conference.

Per The Athletic's latest report, the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics will all be players in the Antetokounmpo race. They also believe he's more likely to end up in Miami.

There's a belief that Giannis would rather stay in the East, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him tied to the New York Knicks again — if they fall short in the NBA Finals. However, that might not be smart business for the Bucks.

While the Bucks should send him to the highest bidder, and that team might be on this side of the bracket, do they really want to come through him in the playoffs? It would be better to face him only in the NBA Finals.

Contrary to what it seemed with Doc Rivers at the helm, the Bucks aren't that far behind in the playoff race. Granted, they might not be on the same tier as other Eastern Conference contenders, but they have a playoff-caliber roster and now, a much better head-coaching situation.

Also, they will get more than first-round picks for Giannis. They'll get valuable role players who can contribute right away, not to mention at least two promising rookies in this year's stacked class — one with their own pick and one with a pick from whoever trades for Giannis.

As much as Giannis has done for this organization, the Bucks don't have to do right by him; that would be a plus. If they can send him to a place where he can be happy and contend for a championship while also getting the best return and situation, so be it.

If not, they must think of this situation strategically, and that might go well beyond the actual trade package. Someone in the West may also join the race at one point, and sending him there might make more sense for the Bucks.